Kaiser Woodland Hills to close temporarily after water line breaks, officials say

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Kaiser Permanente officials said water service at the Woodland Hills medical center will not be restored until at least Saturday, and the hospital will temporarily close due to a disruption the water pipe.

The hospital lost water service on Saturday evening with what was supposed to be a temporary nighttime disruption as part of scheduled maintenance. But when the crews went to restore service in the morning, they discovered a larger leak that would require major repairs.

Temporary repairs were made on Monday. But hospital officials say stringent legal requirements to test the water quality mean they won’t be able to restore service until at least Saturday. Kaiser announced its temporary closure on Tuesday due to the main line rupture.

Given that the time required to restore the water on the campus of the medical center is now estimated to be Saturday January 25, we have determined that the safest decision for our members, patients, doctors and staff is to temporarily close the services and the facilities there. We are working closely with state and local agencies to achieve this temporary closure, ” Kaiser Permanente said in a statement Tuesday evening.

