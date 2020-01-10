Kaitlyn Dever, Jack Dylan Grazer and more are honored at the Hollywood Critics Awards! | Brooklynn Prince, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jack Dylan Grazer, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr, MCKENNA GRACE, Millicent Simmonds, Thomasin McKenzie

Loading...

Kaitlyn Dever, Jack dylan grazer, and Thomasin McKenzie walk on the red carpet at 2020 Hollywood Critics’s Association Awards Thursday evening (January 9) at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles.

The three stars were among the celebrities honored as part of the next generation of Hollywood at the event. The other winners this year were Kelvin Harrison Jr., Geraldine Viswanathan, Brooklynn Prince, Millicent Simmonds, Mckenna grace, Zoey Deutch, Noah Skirt, Lana Condor, and Shahadi Wright Joseph.

Kelvin, Geraldine, Brooklynn, Millicent, and Mckenna were also there to accept their prizes!

Kaitlyn also won the award for best performance by an actress 23 and under. Booksmart won the award for best comedy / musical.

To see the full list of winners, go to

For information: Thomasin wears a Markarian dress.

