Kaitlyn Dever on the red carpet at BAFTA 2020 in a fairytale dress | Baftas 2020, Asa Butterfield, BAFTA, Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, Kaitlyn Dever, Lily Rose Depp, Micheal Ward, Rafferty Law

Sun, February 02, 2020 at 5.30 p.m.

Kaitlyn Dever gives off vibrations of Cinderella in her dress on several levels at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards Sunday February 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 23-year-old actress went out for the awards as an EE Rising Star nominee alongside Michael Ward and Jack lowden. Michael won the honor.

Lily-Rose Depp, Joe Alwyn, Rafferty Law, and Asa butterfield were also seen at the annual event.

If you missed it, check out the full list of winners now!

For information: Kaitlyn wore a Miu Miu dress. Lily-Rose wore a Chanel dress.

Discover more than 15 photos inside Michael Ward, Kaitlyn Dever, Lily-Rose Depp and much more at BAFTA 2020…

