Kaitlyn Dever, Sofia Carson and many more celebrate their “Teen Vogue” covers! | Dafne Keen, Jacob Batalon, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Liza Koshy, Magazine, Millicent Simmonds, Ncuti Gatwa, Sofia Carson, Theo Germaine

Teen vogue celebrates the Young Hollywood Class of 2020 with its new issue and some of the stars on the cover went out to celebrate the problem at an event on Wednesday, February 5 at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California.

Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Millicent Simmonds, and Sofia carson are all featured on the covers of the new Teen Vogue issue. For this year’s coverage profiles, each rising star was paired with a conversation with an industry veteran who helped lead the way. The other star covers are Jacob Batalon, Ncuti Gatwa, Theo Germaine, Dafne Keen, and Liza Koshy.

The four stars on the photo were all present to celebrate the covers and they were joined by KaitlynAmazing co-star Danielle Macdonald and Paris jackson.

Photos: Getty, Ruth Ossai for Teen Vogue

Posted to: Dafne Keen, Jacob Batalon, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr, Liza Koshy, Magazine, Millicent Simmonds, Ncuti Gatwa, Sofia Carson, Theo Germaine