Kal Yafai, Britain’s longest-reigning environment champion, loses WBA tremendous-flyweight title with reduction to Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez – Enjoy brilliant KO

Kal Yafai, Britain’s longest-reigning earth winner, has at last missing his WBA tremendous-flyweight crown to Roman Gonzalez.

Yafai unsuccessful in his sixth defence of the title, struggling a to start with vocation defeat to ‘Chocolatitio’ who KOd him with crushing appropriate in the ninth spherical.

The Nicaraguan had dropped Yafai the prior round, but it was his strong appropriate which finally ended the bout by TKO.

You can view the outstanding knockout, below…

💥 CHOCOLATITO KO’s YAFAI! 💥 Roman Gonzalez proves that he’s still a environment class operator by knocking out Kal Yafai with a large suitable hand in the 9th spherical 📺 Mikey Garcia v Jessie Vargas is following on Sky Sporting activities Arena! pic.twitter.com/UvIaJpTNVV — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 1, 2020

30-calendar year-aged Yafai, from Birmingham, experienced qualified a important combat acquiring outpointed Norbelto Jimenez in June and experienced reported he was ‘honoured’ to be combating his idol Gonzalez, the previous four-body weight world winner.

Gonzalez, 32, recorded his 49th occupation win by beating the previously 26- Yafai, and designed it three KOs on the bounce to confirm he is nevertheless at the top of his match just after suffering his only two specialist losses in a very poor 2017.

Also on the card, Joseph Parker place himself in the body for one more heavyweight environment title shot by defeating Shawndell Winters by TKO in the fifth, though Mikey Garcia conquer Jesse Vargas in the main function.

Previously, Wales’ Jay Harris unsuccessful to efficiently challenge Julio Cesar Martinez for the WBC flyweight title, shedding by unanimous conclusion in a gripping battle.

Mikey Garcia vs Jesse Vargas fight card Jesse Rodriguez beats Marcos Sustaita by 8th spherical TKO

Leo Ruiz Acevedo beats Dennis Knifechief by 3rd spherical TKO

Alexis Espino beats Delvecchio Savage by unanimous final decision

Diego Pacheco beats Oscar Riojas by unanimous determination

Israil Madrimov beats Charlie Navarro by sixth round TKO

Joseph Park beats Shawndell Winters by 5th spherical TKO

Julio Cesar Martinez beats Jay Harris by unanimous selection

Roman Gonzalez beats Kal Yafai by 9th spherical TKO

MIkey Garcia beats Jesse Vargas by unanimous decision