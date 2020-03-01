Kal Yafai suffers a knockout defeat towards the Roman & # 39 Chocolatito & # 39 Gonzalez | Boxing Information

%MINIFYHTML114fbe7aa81eb03c7cb52b9077e952f711%

Román & # 39 Chocolatito & # 39 Gonzalez arrested Kal Yafai in Texas

Kal Yafai experienced a crushing knockout defeat against Román & # 39 Chocolatito & # 39 Gonzalez to commence the WBA tremendous flyweight title of the British wrestler in Texas.

The Birmingham male experienced named for a showdown towards the 4-peso planet winner, but he recklessly acquired included in a difficult battle with Gonzalez, who knocked down Yafai in the eighth round prior to finishing the struggle with a massive ideal hand in the ninth.

Yafai's remarkable natural sizing was evident in the very first spherical, but Gonzalez was instantly willing to stand up and exchange blows from head to human body.

In the second round, Yafai continued to be captivated to early exchanges with Gonzalez, who liked the option to deliver close hit groups.

Yafai could not stay away from Gonzalez's stylish combinations

Sudden blows adopted by a sharp suitable hand shown Yafai's dexterity from a more time variety in the 3rd, but Gonzalez before long captivated him to produce his elegant combinations.

The cunning basic of the ring was progressively intensifying his assault, bothering Yafai with a intense blast in the room, although Gonzalez dug in sharp blows in the fifth.

A clash of heads opened a cut around Gonzalez's proper eye, who was compelled to phase again by the Yafai ignition, only to react with sharp and exact strokes in the sixth.

Gonzalez continually enhanced the strain on Yafai

Yafai's point out as Britain's longest reigning champion was in risk and was shocked by a sequence of hooks in the seventh, a signal of the harmful finish Gonzalez was looking for.

A straight proper hand tightened Yafai's legs in the eighth and a further shorter proper hand sent him to the canvas in the ultimate seconds of the spherical.

But there was no respite when Gonzalez uncorked a huge ideal hand to fall Yafai closely in the ninth and the referee saved him more penalties.