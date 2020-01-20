Kaleigh Fratkin has the best season so far for undefeated Pride

The Pride has had to deal with every situation except loss.

They have had close phone calls; a shootout against the then winless Connecticut and some tight matches with the Riveters – including Monday – have challenged them.

That does not mean that nobody in the team knows what a loss feels like. Kaleigh Fratkin is the second-longest member of the team and she has a career season. It happens to correspond to possibly the best season of the Pride ever.

“Fratty, she’s just an incredible player everywhere,” said Pride head coach Paul Mara, who coached them to a 5-3 win on Sunday to improve to 19-0-0. “She plays the game the right way. She plays hard every shift, every game she makes is intentionally done. I think she had more power-play time this year, which helped; she probably has the most difficult shot in the competition. She is one of the most difficult defenders to play against, so she plays against the top lines and gets many minutes there. ”

Even with those tough defensive minutes, Fratkin is fourth in the league with 15 assists and her 18 points in 19 games surpass her career high of 17 in 18 games from her first season with Connecticut.

The Pride attackers do a lot of attacking, with the team’s main scorer and a top line of three all-stars, but much of the attack also comes from the blue line, and Fratkin is their leader.

“I play easily,” she said. “I like to jump in a hurry, but I feel like moments when I think things aren’t going your way. Trying to get a lot of shots on the net, this is the most I’ve ever shot in my entire career in the NWHL , so the biggest thing is shooting the puck and bouncing will come. I’m just trying to keep it very, very simple. ”

All-star defender Lexi Bender was linked to Fratkin on Monday and she opened the score when she scored low to give the Pride their first lead 9:15 in the game. She threw a backhander past Riveters goalkeeper Sam Walther on a dish by Tori Sullivan.

Sullivan doubled the Pride lead with her 12th goal of the season with only 2:34 left in the first.

New Hampshire product Kate Leary got the Riveters on the board with a cover and backhand past Pride goalkeeper Victoria Hanson with only 30 seconds left in the first. They took that momentum to the second period, where they tied it up.

Early in the middle frame, Brooke Avery achieved her fourth goal of the year to make it a 2-2 score, despite only six shots on just from the Rivs all games up to that point.

McKenna Brand broke the tie with 15:44 before Tatiana Shatalova tied it back, but Pride blue lining Mallory Souliotis made it a 4-3 lead with 10:57 to go, and Christina Putigna sealed it with 2:34.

Two defenders who lit the lamp were the difference in score, and the way things went for the blue line, that’s no coincidence.

“We have defenders who can jump up and put pucks in the net, but we have such an offensive presence that I think if we get too cute to jump into pieces, we shoot ourselves in the foot,” Fratkin said. “More simple game of the defenders has happened in its entirety, and when we started, good things came out.”