Kaley Cuoco confirms same-sex romance for Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oyaHtNMbK8 (/ embed)

Kaley Cuoco confirmed that Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy will indeed be in a same-sex affair in a new interview.

Kaley expresses the anti-heroine in Harley Quinn: The Animated Series, which is broadcast on the DC Universe streaming service.

Fans hope that Harley and Ivy will follow the trajectory of comics in which two friends fall in love.

Speaking to American television host Conan O’Brien, Kaley confirmed that this is the case – also a vulgar joke.

When O’Brien asked the actress of The Big Bang Theory whether Harley and Ivy would meet, the star did not leave much imagination.

“Let me put it this way: Harley will need some calamine lotion,” she teased.

“It was a funny joke! I just thought about it. “

We ship it, tbh (Photo: DC Universe)

Of course, Calamine balm is used to treat the symptoms of poison ivy. We see what she did there …

In terms of queer representation, the second season of the animated series Harley Quinn is really the leader and we love to see him.

One of Batman’s main villains has already been portrayed as bizarre on the show’s episode.

More: Kaley Cuoco



Talking only with Metro.co.uk, showrunner Patrick Schumacker has already confirmed that another strange romance is appearing on the cards – this time for Harley and Ivy, but for the first time we heard about it from the horse’s mouth.

Recently, the actress Flight Attendant paid tribute to Margot Robbie, who of course plays Harley in Suicide Squad and Birds Of Prey.

The sisters really do it for themselves.

Harley Quinn is suitable for the DC Universe.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco from the Big Bang theory wants a Noel Fielding shirt when he catches Bake Off

MORE: Angelina Jolie calls her six children home school more a challenge for her than for them