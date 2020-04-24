Kaley Cuoco laughs at romantic relationships with Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy

Kaley Cuoco, who plays the voice of Harley Quinn in the animated series, has laughed off her long-standing relationship with Poison Ivy. (Photos courtesy of YouTube / DC Universe)

American actor Kaley Cuoco confirmed Thursday that DC man Harley Quinn “will need some calamine jelly” as the romance begins to blossom with Poison Ivy.

… See what he did there?

The former Big Bang Theory star talked about the anti-hero in Harley Quinn: The Animated Series, which features the DC Universe series.

When the show returns for the second season, Cuoco dropped the deal with a US TV show starring Conan O’Brien on Team Coco.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oyaHtNMbK8 (/ embed)

Harley Quinn cartoon series may be the first in a series of queer and Poison Ivy shows.

When asked if Quinn and Ivy would join, he jokingly said: “Let me know this: Harley will need some calcium oil.”

“That was a funny joke.” she continued, “I just thought like this out of my head.”

If you are not sure, calamine oil is used to treat toxins.

But, to be fair, what is the outside world?

His comments came after he told viewers Patrick Schumacker that plans are about to renew the worship season.

Longtime fans know that Quinn and Ivy – played by Cuoco and Lake Bell in the series – have had a relationship in classic games, but the story has managed to make it happen.

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy photo series. (DC Universe)

Schumacker said: “It’s going to grow, and it’s definitely, I think, something many people expect to happen.

“All I can say is, we wanted to do it – it was always on the table.

“It made us happy or felt like, even important to us, to do it.”