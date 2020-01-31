Kali Uchis and Arias brothers bring Colombian stories to film ‘BLAST BEAT’

Esteban Arango’s BLAST BEAT writer and director starts off with a bang – literally – in Bogota, Colombia as Carly and Mateo brothers (Mateo and Moises Arias, respectively) trying to outrun the local police after Mateo and his friend blow up the neighboring court theater in 1999.

Life for the brothers is filled with brotherly rivalry, as Carly, a mathematical genius with her eyes at NASA, constantly overshadows the creative and revolutionary Mateo in their parents’ eyes. Wilmer Valderrama and orange is the new black Diane Guerrero). Having fled since 1999 (or the anti-guerrilla army – frankly the socio-political context of cinema was unclear to anyone without extensive knowledge of the subject), the family is forced to seek shelter in suburban Atlanta.

Now, Carly and Mateo are forced to assimilate into a new community that cannot choose Colombia on a world map. At home, the family struggles with the reality of moving from a upper middle-class neighborhood to a lower-income area in a country they never wanted to move to.

BLAST BEAT serves as a critique of the American dream.

From here, the boys’ stories take on new depth, as Carly seeks to blend in quietly, while Mateo has a harder time staying calm when his white followers immediately start their anti-immigrant feelings on Mateo’s first day of school. At home, their parents are pressuring them to succeed in a society and legal system that works consistently against them. After turning home painting from what the public can assume is a more refined career path back to his hometown of Bogota (never specified), Carly and Mateo’s father stresses that he doesn’t want his sons to succumb to the same degree.

For Carly, that means you are gaining a place in a coveted science program at NASA. But for Mateo, art, the only career he is interested in, is not just an option. The BLAST BEAT serves as a gentle reminder that privilege and the American dream are often reserved for those born into it – and anyone else has to work twice as hard. For people like Carly and Mateo, there is so much more to achieving the American dream than going to high school and getting into a good college.

A refreshing take on the lives of immigrants in the United States.

Where BLAST BEAT thrives, it is in its ability to tell an outrageous story about the migration through the eyes of a family that is overwhelmed by a broken system. In Hollywood, many stories of immigrant life are trying to portray America as a lost grace – a new beginning – for people who do not have the same level of opportunity in their home countries. As if working in a service is a place we should be grateful for, rather than providing the infrastructure to promote an existing career and pay for it.

While it may come with good intentions, storytelling often serves as a method of forging into the home of the white rescue group that is afflicting America today. One that consistently portrays the American dream in an unrealistic light where Latino immigrants are often portrayed as criminals or people who must be grateful to live in poverty.

BLAST BEAT, written by Columbian locals Esteban Arango and Eric Castrilona, effectively destroys this narrative by proving otherwise. Where Carly can take advantage of her convenient distance from the aerospace and technology projects she dreamed of, her other family is better adapted to her hometown of Colombia, where she can live a comfortable middle-class life closer to her loved ones. Not every story of immigration is the same, and the film seeks to elevate the Colombian and Latin American audiences by presenting a side that is often forgotten on the film-side with an authentic identity.

The Arias brothers breathe life into history.

Complemented by the incredible performances of the Arias brothers, who bring their real life close to the big screen in shades, very personal depictions of fraternity, BLAST BEAT is an effective socio-political commentary and a time-honored drama that will deeply resonate with anyone a brother. Kali Uchis, a well-known Colombian-American pop star, also appears as Carly’s girlfriend in Bogota.

In addition – and I will leave it to be the only reminder that Moises Arias got his start on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana (because Arias seemed annoyed to hear it appear on post-show) as a non-shocking realization that Moises Arias is Colombian. It is an unexpected awareness, given that Disney is famous for its cast of Latino actors. If this is the first thing you see on Mars as an adult, you’ll be pleased to learn that his abilities extend well beyond the annoying snack owner Hannah Montana and that his identity as a Latin American is something to be proud of.

Do not look for BLAST BEAT as a film that represents metal music, however, as the performance of the musical genre is at best the surface. The genre, like the filming of Y2K-era cinema, serves as a clear thread on the identity of the director as a Colombian at the time, but fails to add much to the story (especially given the conflict in Colombia that sent the family to the United States. States, is an ongoing issue).

His plan also leaves much to be desired, as Carly and Mateo’s relationship with the people they meet in the United States seems to start with intense prophecy only to disappear and be forgotten in a mess of other plots. Many love interests for boys, for example, fail to give depth to history as an admission of age history.

However, as a story about Colombia’s identity – and one of the few that people really support is history – we have to cut it short. The film is truly independent and funded by a Kickstarter campaign a few years ago, which in itself proves a great need for stories like those in the film.