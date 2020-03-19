Kalice will show the competition of products “made from cannabis” on Netflix

Kelis has to organize a new tender for cooking in Netflix, which will help to professional chefs to deal with it, to make culinary delights using cannabis as an ingredient.

Before the new series “Milkshake” will join chef from Portland Leather Storrs, which aired April 20 (of course, 4/20!) And tested at six episodes.

During each episode, three chefs will work against the clock to create meals of three courses on the basis of the fact that range from international cuisine to the futuristic food.

The winner of each episode presenting the prize money of $ 10,000. Different groups of dinner guests can try each course and to express their opinion, which, of course, depends on the final decision of the winner.

Kelis

According to Food & Wine, the guest list includes the first season of the former talk show host Ricki Lake, actress Mary Lynn Razhub and rappers Too $ hort and El-P.

“Made from hemp – a show where the weed is a seasoning, not a cause This detailed, education, heart and clever.” – said the publication of Storrs.

I am very pleased to announce its new show, cooked with cannabis on @Netflix !! As a chef I was intrigued by the food + how everyday people, I wondered how strong this topic in today’s society. I hope you are all set to be a good time! We are launching a 4/20! pic.twitter.com/zLzOvsTAO8

– KELIS (@kelis) March 18, 2020

“The contestants were personal and relationship with grass, and they knew its intricacies:. Medical, chemical, spiritual and alcohol Next was a real sense of community and society.”

Kelis said that the chance to work on the show, “somehow come (s)”, but she was struck by how much it affected her. “She moved your heart the way you did not expect, because it is so important in the culture,” she said.

“In this country there are so many things that are systematically used for the oppression of groups of people, so that it might be all fun and games, but you look at it and go, you know what, this is important. For the life of people affected really positively and negatively, and how we regain control? “

“A lot of chefs have used this plant nepsihoaktivnymi ways: as a flavoring, as a puree of fresh cakes, or in a mixture of flour,” – he said. “It’s a show for people with food, the people, serving the hope, and the people who are interested in the same.”

In other news, Kelis was in the midst of the recent celebration of the 20th anniversary of the debut solo album, “Kaleidoscope” to the coronavirus pandemic, caused her to postpone a number of shows, including one in London on 17 March.