Kalysha Slams Fabolous Over Song Lyrics

Masika Kalysha was spotted when needed, especially during her time in the Love & Hip Hop franchise. He recently spoke online, calling on Fabolous to use his name in a song. Go all the way down to Quarantine Radio, the live Instagram of the groups represented by Tory LAnez.

GETTING HILLS, CA – NOTE 24: Photographer Masika Kalysha attends the Unstoppable Foundation 10th Annie Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 24, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photos by JC Olivera / good photography)

Masika Kalysha on ‘Love & Hip Hop’

Kalysha lost three times the show in total. She was a supportive member of the show’s first season. He returned to the show for a third column and was a senior member. Following this, he lost in the fourth round with a supporting cast.

Initially, most of her storytelling was about love triangle with Mally Mall and Miss Nikki Baby. He also received a three-day love affair, including Berg and Hazel E. He has been with Hazel E on the stage with Berg for the time being presented.

When she returned for the third match, she turned to the story of the birth of Fetty Wap’s baby and her fight with Alexis Skyy, Wap’s beloved wife and what she had been told when Kalysha was pregnant.

Here is why Masika Kalysha is angry with Fabolous

In the latest Quarantine Radio live stream from Tory Lanez, Fabolous introduced the musician to talk. During this meeting, Kalysha began watching and talking live, delivering a presentation to Fabolous.

He wrote, “Say my name and sometimes in a song on a four song album ** and I have to brush my teeth.”

He did not elaborate on the songs he spoke about, more so than in the past, but Fabolous directed Kalysha to a song in 2017. The songs were actually directed to his song Skyy on Love & Hip Hop and their rivalry with Fetty Wap.

The song is “The Official Music” from Fabolous and Jadakiss. Swizz Beatz was also featured. Fabolous rules added the lines, “Some questions, asking above (woo!) / Any problem, mask and handshakes (ayy) / Jason and Freddy are ready. I’m like with Masika and Alexis how am I chasing the fetti (G ***** n!) Ugh. “

Kalysha has another say in the matter. Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood returns later this year on VH1.