Kamal Haasan criticized PM Modi’s decision to lock down an open letter

Actor-filmmaker-politician Kamal Haasan wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the decision to impose a seven-day national lockout to combat the ongoing COVID-2P epidemic was wrong.

Kamal Haasan, founder of the political party Makkal Sudhi Mam, wrote in his letter: “Respected Sir, I have written this letter as a responsible but frustrated citizen of our country. In the first letter I sent to you on March 23, I urged the government not to forget the plight of the depressed heroes of our society, the very oppressed, the weak and the dependents. The next day, the nation heard a declaration of hard and urgent lockdown, almost in the notation-style way. I was separated but I chose to rely on you, my chosen leader, whom we would like to believe knows best. I decided to trust you even when you announced the Nobelotation but time proved that I was wrong. Time has proved that you are wrong, sir. “

Prime Minister Modi praised the non-consumer masses as any other world leader, adding: “What is my biggest fear is that the same mistake of notation has been repeated so widely. While notarization lost the poorest savings and livelihoods, this planned planned lockdown is taking us into a deadly combination of loss of both life and livelihoods. The poor have no one to look up to except you sir. On the one hand, you are asking more privileged people to put on a spectacle, but on the other hand, the plight of the poor person has become an embarrassing scenario. The poor are struggling to get enough oil to cook another loaf of bread as your world burns oil dice on their balcony. “

“Your last two addresses to the nation have tried to calm you down, which is still needed in this difficult time, but there is something more urgent and important. These psychotherapy techniques can address the first world anxiety problems of ‘laughs’ on the balcony. But what about those who have no roof over their heads? I am convinced that you do not want to be a balcony government, not just for the balcony people, who are the biggest component of our society, our support system and the foundation in which the middle class, doing good is ignoring the poor and making their lives rich. The poor man never makes it to the front page news, but his contribution to nation building, both in spirit and in GDP, cannot be overlooked. He has a majority in the nation. History has proven that any attempt to destroy the bottom has toppled the top. Even science will agree! “Was written by Kamal Haasan.

He added: “This is the first crisis, the first epidemic that surrounds society. And above all, that is, you are interested in sending everyone out, but not to those below. With millions of daily laborers, home-help, road-cart vendors, auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers and helpless migrant workers struggling to see the light at the end of the tunnel, it looks like we’re already saving only the built-in middle. Square fortress. Don’t get me wrong, I’m suggesting that we ignore the middle-class or any one section. In fact, I am suggesting the exact opposite. I would like to see you all do more actions to secure the fort and ensure that you do not fall into bed too hungry. COVID-१ More will find more victims but we are creating a fertile playground for the hungry (H), exhaustion (E) and the poor (poor). HED ’20 is an illness that is small in profile but much more deadly than COVID-१ to. The impact of this will be long after the COVID-1 van is lost.

“Every time there is a feeling that we have a chance to catch a slide, you seem to be sliding into your comfort zone to release exciting election style campaign ideas. It seems that you are comfortable outsourcing responsible behavior and transparency of state governments to the general public. This is the notion that you are creating, especially those who are great for India and spend enough time intellectuals today and tomorrow. I’m sorry if I offended you with the use of intellectual words here because I know that you and your government don’t like that word. But I am a follower of Periyar and Gandhi and I know that they were intellectuals before. It is this kind of intellectualism that guides everyone to choose the path of righteousness, equality and prosperity.

“Focusing only on keeping people’s souls alive through a warm and unambiguous campaign is probably leading to neglecting some of the actions of your organization that could actually save lives. For a long time after the epidemic, when the law and order of the entire country was restored, your system had to be protected by various The group failed to stop a group of ignorant and foolish people Confronted in the end, the epidemic has become the largest center. This is responsible for all life lost due to negligence?

“According to the Chinese government’s official statement to the WHO, the first confirmation case was reported on December 8th. Although you acknowledged the fact that the world took a long time to understand the severity of the situation, the whole world knew in early February that it was leading to an unprecedented catastrophe in India’s first. The case took place on January 7. We saw what happened to Italy However, we did not learn our lessons very quickly.When we finally awoke from our sleep, you ordered the entire nation of 2.4 billion people to be shut down within hours, only for hours of information when you had a month-long information period! Who work on solutions before problems get bigger.

“I’m sorry that sir, your failure this time was a failure. In addition, your government and its appointees are spending all their energy in responding to any backlash or constructive criticism. The voices of goodwill in the light of national, national interest are quickly, deliberately and medically submerged by the trolls of your army and called anti-national.

“This time I dare call me anti-national. The general public cannot be blamed for being ill-prepared for the strength of this magnitude, but you can be and you will be blamed for it. People are appointed and paid by the government to keep their lives normal and safe.

“Events of this magnitude are trapped in history for two reasons, a catastrophe (illness and death) that is due to their main nature. Second is the long-term impact of social education and the types of socio-cultural changes that they give people priority. I am very sad that our society suffers from an outbreak that is so dangerous and long lasting that nature has left us with some kind of virus.

Sir, it’s time to listen to the voices that really care. I care It’s time to push all borders and give everyone a Collierian call to help you out. India’s greatest potential is its human capacity and we have been in the past on big issues. We can win it too but it must be done in a way that brings everyone together and there may be no other reason for choosing sides. “

Kamal Haasan ended the letter saying that despite anger, he is in favor of the Prime Minister.

