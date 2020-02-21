[kamal-haasan-supports-the-families-of-the-advertisement-who-died-on-their-set]



Yesterday, an unfortunate accident on the sets of Indian two starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agarwala and Rakul Preet Singh, took the life of three technicians. The names of the deceased are Sri Krishna, Madhu and Chandran.

Kamal Haasan, who was present on the established, instructed the crew to take the injured to the nearest healthcare facility. The superstar herself went by the Kilpauk medical center, where the deceased entered. Right after knowing the affliction and obtaining the studies, the actor interacted with the media and exposed that he would donate Rs one crore to the families of the deceased.

Addressing the media, Kamal Haasan claimed: "This incident signifies that the safety of individuals in the movie field is even now questionable. I was conversing to my good friends nowadays in the early morning and, as an business, we ought to take techniques to make sure that this sort of incidents will not materialize in the potential. We are proud to say that a movie is created with a extremely low budget and I am individually ashamed to say that we simply cannot present stability to the folks who do the job for the film. "

The celebrity added: "In my identify, I am donating Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased and this is what I can do now. This is not compensation for what we have missing. Some of them are very lousy men and women. Three yrs in the past many years, I had an accident. I know how hard it is to get well from an accident like this. Of the a few, only just one could probably find the money for. "

A crane crashed on the set of the movie, which killed those people three individuals and left several other accidents.