Kamal Nath in letter to Governor

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has urged Governor Lalji Tandon to talk to Union Household Minister Amit Shah to ensure the release of 19 Congress MLAs held in “captivity” by the BJP in Bengaluru.

In a letter to Tandon, Nath said he was all set for a floor check in the future Legislative Assembly session setting up 16 March.

“As a liable chief of the Indian Countrywide Congress, I invite and would welcome a Flooring Exam of my Government in the forthcoming session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly previously notified from 16th March 2020, on a date fastened by the Speaker. This is the minimum a Constitutional Authority can offer you to address the ongoing turmoil,” he mentioned in the letter to the governor.

The letter dated 13 March with a topic line, ‘Horse-Trading of MLAs by the Bharatiya Janata Party’, information the account that led to the alleged captivity of Congress MLAs.

“I’m constrained to issue out the immoral, unethical and unlawful acts of Bharatiya Janata Social gathering in Madhya Pradesh,” Nath wrote, incorporating, “In the 1st endeavor, on 3rd/4th of March 2020, the midnight drama leading to whisking to MLAs to Bengaluru is in the public domain. The leaders of the Congress party foiled the attempt of BJP to maintain in captivity the MLAs by using both equally allurement and concentration.(sic)”

Urging Tandon to talk to Amit Shah, Nath wrote, “We request Your Excellency might use your excellent office environment as Constitutional head of the Point out with the Hon’ble Union Household Minister to make certain launch of MLAs held in captivity in Bengaluru.”

Seeks probe into MLAs’ resignations

Nath’s letter presents a in depth account of what transpired following the MLAs submitted their resignation to the Speaker, in accordance to the Congress. As quite a few as 19 MLAs, which includes six cupboard ministers, are in a vacation resort in Bengaluru and are said to be “incommunicado”.

The letter says the resignations of the Congress MLAs had been handed to the Speaker by senior leaders of the BJP and not the legislators on their own on 10 March.

The chief minister also explained two cabinet ministers of the Madhya Pradesh federal government, Jitu patwari and Lakhan Singh Yadav, together with MLA Manoj Choudhary’s father Narayan Singh Choudhary, had absent to fulfill them but had been “manhandled by BJP goons as very well as Karnataka state police and were being illegally detained”.

Nath demanded an “enquiry and investigation on the resignation letters submitted by the BJP”.

