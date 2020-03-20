Kamal Nath resigns from Madhya Pradesh CM hours before the deadline for confidence vote – India news

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath resigned his post, hours before the apex court had ordered a no-confidence vote.

A veteran Congress leader reading from the paper said that his members of the international civilian army were being held hostage in Bengaluru.

“The truth will come to light. People will not forgive them,” Kamal Nath said, attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he accused of forging a crisis in the state.

“I’ve proven most times in the last 15 months. The BJP ruled for 15 years until I got only 15 months. The BJP conspired with the leader and 22 members of the military police and they took civilians to Bengaluru, ”the Congress leader said.

“The BJP feared that the way our government would never be able to come to power, therefore, they displaced a plot against the government,” Kamal Nath added.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting was convened at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal ahead of a special session of the Madhya Assembly which is scheduled to start at 2pm.

Kamal Nath has been in charge of the minority government after failing to pull 23 MLA rebel Congresses, including six ministers, who have resigned over allegiance to BJP leader and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindii.

TLate on Thursday evening, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati accepted his resignation, which put the Congress government in crisis. After resignations, Congressional power in the state assembly was reduced from 114 to 92, well below half of the 104 in the reduced majority of 206.

Seven other MLAs – four independent, two from the Bahujan Samaj Party and one from the Samajwadi Party – have supported the Congress government since its formation in December 2018. But even if none of these seven MLAs switch sides to the BJP, Congress will be harmonized in the Assembly would reach only 99.

The Supreme Court ordered a floor test at the state assembly on Friday. The apex court bench, led by Justice DY Chandrachud, said the test will be held by show of hands in accordance with the law and should be completed at 5:00 pm on Friday.

The Supreme Court heard a petition filed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other BJP leaders seeking an examination in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, claiming that the Congress government in the state had lost the majority.

