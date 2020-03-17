Kamal Nath responds to Madhya Pradesh Governor’s warning, says no floor test can be held – India news

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday wrote another letter to Governor Lalji Tandon, highlighting the reasons why floor testing was not possible on Tuesday. Nath also said she regretted the governor’s claim that his earlier letter was against the parliament’s declaration.

Tandon asked Kamal Nath to hold an exam today, after the state assembly was adjourned on Monday. In a letter to Kamal Nath, the governor stated that he would consider that the government had lost the confidence of the assembly if it failed the crucial test.

Replying to this letter, Kamal Nath today said it was unconstitutional for the governor to say that if he did not pass the midterm examination on March 17, he would lose the majority in Parliament.

Earlier, the governor asked the chief minister to seek a no-confidence vote in Parliament immediately after his (governor’s) address on Monday.

See also how l Kamal Nath escapes from the test floor, BJP says; CM puts sound into speaker

“I have always taken care of my honor and dignity in my long political career of 40 years. It pains me to go through your letter of March 16, 2020, accusing me of not being in compliance with parliamentary décor. I had no such intention. but anyway, if you felt this way, I want to regret it, “said Kamal Nath in a letter, a copy of which is available at HT

The Chief Minister further said: “You wrote in the letter that the assembly was postponed, but did not state the reason. The whole world is plagued by coronavirus. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the disease a pandemic. The Government of India has issued a tip on how to avoid large gatherings, public places and crowds. As a result, the Speaker of the National Assembly adjourned the proceedings until March 11, March 26. “

Referring to the Governor’s observation in his letter that he had avoided the floor test, Kamal Nath said: “I have repeatedly proved my majority in Parliament in the past 15 months. As the BJP is accused of not enjoying the majority in Parliament, a test test can be made through the no-confidence motion. I learned that the BJP had sent a notice to the governor for a no-confidence motion pending at the head of the president. Once proceedings are initiated, I will prove my majority in the home. “

“I have repeatedly warned of the unusual situation that 16 Congress leaders have taken a charter plane to Bangalore and held detainees at a hotel / resort with the help of the Karnataka police. No one can meet them. No one can speak to them. they come to Bhopal as BJP leaders around them try to influence their minds and make them make false statements to the media, “the CM added.

Kamal Nath said, “I want to assure you that 16 MLAs will be free and stay at home in an open atmosphere for 5 to 7 days without any fear and pressure on them so they can make their decisions at will. Your opinion that if I do not go for the test by March 17 and prove my majority, I will be considered to have lost the majority is unconstitutional and has no basis. I also learned that BJP leaders had filed a petition in court. “

The governor could not be reached for his comments.

Meanwhile, BJP parliamentary party chief Narottam Mishra said, “The chief minister is looking for some excuse or another because he lost the majority to avoid the bottom test. If he had enjoyed the majority, he would have already gone for a passing exam by now. He has to admit that his government is a minority government, so he has no legal and moral authority to remain in power for a moment. “

. (ToTranslate Marks) Kamal Nath