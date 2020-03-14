Kamal Nath writes to Amit Shah demanding the return of MLA rebel congresses – News from India

With no end to the cloud of crisis looming over his government, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has addressed Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a request to secure the return of all 22 rebels in Congress Bhopal before the start of the budget session on March 16, according to an agency report .

The MLAs are currently housed at a Karnataka resort protected by state police in suburban Bengaluru.

The event comes amid a decision by the Assembly Speaker on Saturday to accept the resignations of six MLAs of Congress, who were earlier sacked as ministers in the Kamal Nath government.

“I have accepted the resignations of Imarati Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumn Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Chaudhari,” the ANI news agency quoted Prajapti as saying.

By the President’s decision, it effectively reduced the power of the House of 228 members to 222 and hit the power of the legislatures of Congress.

Before the rebellion, the Congress had 114 of its members and the support of four Independents, with two MLAs Bahujan Samaj and one from the Samajwadi Party. Two seats in the assembly are vacant.

Those six MPPs were fired from the state cabinet after they resigned en masse, along with 16 other party MPs in support of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left Congress to join the BJP.

NP Prajapati President on Thursday issued notices to all 22 rebels asking them to appear in person on Friday to explain whether they had voluntarily left or were under pressure.

“I gave them time to appear in person on Friday and Saturday after their resignations arrived for verification. But they did not show up,” he was quoted as saying on Saturday.

