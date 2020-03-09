Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden; He was once attacked for racial issues

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Sunday confirmed former Vice President Joe Biden as saying that he had served the country with “dignity”, that “he cared for the people” and, thus, “can unify the people.”

Harris spoke of Alabama, where he was planning to mark the 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when police struck civil rights protesters marching on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge to Montgomery.

@ JoeBiden has served our country well and we need it now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa

– Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

Choosing a civil rights anniversary to support Biden, echoed recent campaign topics in outreach to African American constituents, though also curious, as Harris attacked in a memorable manner. Biden during his campaign for his alleged weakness in civil rights issues.

In the first Democratic debate in Miami, Florida, last summer, Harris said:

I will now address this to Vice President Biden, I don’t think you’re racist, and I agree with you when you commit to the importance of finding common ground.

But I also believe, and it is personal – and in fact it was so much – it hurt me to hear about the reputation of two U.S. Senators who built their reputations and careers on race segregation in this country. . And not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose it.

And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she worked there every day. And that girl was me.

So I will tell you, there cannot be an intellectual debate among the Democrats on this subject. We have to take it seriously.

Mr Harris launched a whole fundraising campaign based on the Biden attack on the debate.

On Saturday, Biden had pulled the cat out of the bag, during a speech in St. Louis, Missouri, in which he accidentally thanked “the people of Kamala”:

joe biden only thanked “the people of Amy, the people of Pete, the people of Kamala, the people of beto”

so … joe biden …

it just leaked that kamala is supporting her

… at a rally pic.twitter.com/ov2O0t0fS0

– Brett Banditelli @️ (@banditelli) March 7, 2020

In particular, Harris did not mention International Women’s Day in his endorsement, which some had speculated as to why he had waited until Sunday before supporting the former president.

Harris suggested he will campaign for Biden in Michigan this week. Michigan and Missouri vote both Tuesday, March 10, along with Mississippi, North Dakota, Washington state and Idaho.

