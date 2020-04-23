Democratic Senator of California Kamala Harris came to the Senator Mark Warner’s rescue after the viral destruction of the tone, giving Virginia Democrat a ten-minute tutorial on how to make sandwiches without ruining the collective American appetite to eat again.

Senator Warner has gained a reputation on social media this week with a (deliberately) random educational video on how to make the world’s worst microwave. The resulting creation created a stream of rejection and, from the appearance of things, a lack of international mayonnaise.

But he also offered a polite offer from Senator Harris to Warner School on the best points of social-tone tone.

According to her, Harris went to Instagram on Wednesday night and began describing professional techniques that avoid Warner – such as “draining” the tone and adding fresh ingredients such as minced meat and celery.

Harris then advised Warner, “Mix the mayonnaise!”

That’s where things get weird.

“What kind of mayonnaise do you use?” Warner asked, “I’m sorry I didn’t use Duke’s, which is from Virginia.”

“But initially I was going to use Miracle Whip, but I thought it was very rough,” Warner added, to which Harris replied, “No, Miracle Whip is really very tasty.”

Let’s just say he’s trying not to alienate a (probably too small) voting block.

Warner also needle Harris for her secret ingredient – Dijon mustard – placing it in his famous company Sean Hannity, who once criticized the President Barack Obama for spice consumption.

Senator Warner thanked Senator Harris, and promised that his next auxiliary adventure would include Velveeta and Oscar Mayer Bologna, which Harris rightly suggested to fry.

Watch the above clip through Senator Kamala Harris.

