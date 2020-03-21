Kamaru Usman Shocks Jorge Masvidal, You Can’t Fight Me!

Play video content

Usman’s room speaking TMZ Sports … he was all set to fight Jorge Masvidal last July – until the coronavirus killed the plans. But he’s still willing to give it another ass-whooping, stat!

So, as the UFC tries to line up the next fight for the UFC welterweight champ – he says trash on Masvidal, Colby Covington And of course … Conor McGregor.

First … Masvidal.

“Honestly, if I’m being honest, do I really believe he deserves a fight? No, I didn’t think he deserved the fight. But at the same time, he’s got the hype now.”

“He seriously thinks he’s a superstar. He talks about how I’m the most famous fighter, I’m more famous than Conor and this and that. You’re drinking your own Kool-Aid now. He forgot that in the literally less than a year ago or two years ago he was just ‘Journeyman George.’ “

“Now you lost your weight, did a little bit of reality in Spain and came back and now he thinks he’s really Jacques Cousteau or what. My man, relax! “

Next … Colby.

Remember, Kamaru beat Colby’s ass at UFC 245 last December. Covington wants a rematch.

“Colby I’d be more than happy to put your other cannon in your face. That’s easy.”

And Conor?

“I’d be upset if I said I didn’t want that fight because Conor was one of the guys who switched the game.”

“And really, I think people would love to see me come in there and put her in whatever way I want.

“So, if Conor felt the fight could happen at any time. So, that wild card right there, that could happen at any time. If he was scared, if he woke up on the right side of the bed and like ‘You know what? I want to get my ass beat now!’ … that fight can happen anytime. “

Kamaru interrupts a special message to Colby and Jorge … you don’t want that.