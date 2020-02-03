Kamarudin and Tony Fernandes give up leadership positions in investigation into Airbus bribery | money

File shows how Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad the chairman of Air Asia, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun (2nd from right), and the CEO of Airbus, Guillaume Faury (2nd from right) when signing a joint venture agreement between Airbus and Air Asia Group on August 30, 2018 witnessed – Bernama picture

KUALA LUMPUR, February 3 – AirAsia Group Bhd (AAGB) CEO Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and Tan Sri Tony Fernandes CEO will resign from the group with immediate effect using an Airbus bribery process.

In a notification to Bursa Malaysia, the airline said the assignment would be for a period of two months or for any other period that the company deems appropriate.

Given the currently difficult economic conditions in the aerospace industry, a non-executive independent board committee formed by the AAGB’s board of directors has decided to retain them as advisors to the company during the two-month period.

The committee includes the non-executive members of the Board of Directors.

“On the recommendation of the committee, Tharumalingam Kanagalingam has since been appointed Acting CEO of AAGB,” it said.

Kamarudin and Tony Fernandes would be redesignated as non-independent non-executive directors to the AAGB.

Both AAGB and AirAsia X Bhd plunged into active trading after the bribe probe report surfaced.

At 5:00 p.m., the AirAsia Group lost 15 sen or 10.49 percent less at RM 1.28, with 57.67 million shares changing hands, while AirAsia X made one sen or 7.69 percent on 12 sen at 32.97 million Transactions lost.

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) had announced that it was investigating the factual finding in the Regina vs Airbus SE case, which raised several allegations against both companies.

In a statement released on Saturday, AirAsia denied the allegations, stating that they were in no way involved in the investigation into the British Serious Fraud Office (SFO) of the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus, and were given no opportunity to provide information or explanations to the transmit SFO.

It referred to an article entitled “AirAsia directors / employees were bribed by RM 240 million, as coroners say,” with reference to the “Deferred Law Enforcement Agreement” signed on January 31, 2020 by Airbus SE and SFO.

The articles claimed that certain AirAsia agreements to order Airbus aircraft were not properly linked to sponsorship from the aircraft manufacturer of a sports team jointly owned by two AirAsia executives.

In an immediate response, the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) also launched an investigation into the allegations against both companies by UK contracting authorities. – Bernama