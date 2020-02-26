[KAMELOT: 1st Official Ebook, ‘Veritas: A Kamelot Legacy’, Coming Later on This Calendar year]

“Veritas: A Kamelot Legacy”, the very first formal book by and about KAMELOT, marking the thirtieth anniversary of the founding of the band, will be released later on this yr by way of Rocket 88, a person of music’s most modern publishing residences.

Stuffed with personal, reside and studio photos furthermore memorabilia and artworks, “Veritas: A Kamelot Legacy” tells the story of the foremost energy metal band in the earth.

This entirely illustrated background is advised by founder Thomas Youngblood together with Tommy Karevik, Oliver Palotai, Sean Tibbetts, Alex Landenburg, former bandmembers, associates, good friends and colleagues.

In a 2018 job interview with Steel Insider, Youngblood was asked how all the lineup variations in KAMELOT have affected the in general imaginative method. He responded: “In a way, it variety of assists, due to the fact, a ton of instances when there were being adjustments, you have new possibilities with distinctive folks. What they are capable of, those kind of, aspects usually appear into perform. I know that a person of the key songwriters now would be Oliver [Palotai], our keyboard participant. Ahead of ‘Silverthorn’ [2012], he hadn’t definitely contributed to any of the songwriting. I feel it opens new doors and new concepts, and everyone has variety of a experience for what the KAMELOT seem is, and what it should really be, and which is actually neat. Simply because we also use outside the house songwriters often, like Bob Katsionis from FIREWIND has penned tunes for us on the final several documents. And he’ll arrive up with an notion, he’ll say, ‘Oh, this is a KAMELOT kind of music.’ So, he’ll ship it to me, and, we are going to consider it, adapt it. And so we’re form of lucky that we have been in a position to kind of forge a distinct variety of design and style and sound just to KAMELOT, which makes it, in a way, less complicated no matter what transpires with the lineups.”

KAMELOT‘s most recent album, “The Shadow Theory”, was produced in April 2018 through Napalm Records. The abide by-up to 2015’s “Haven” was helmed by acclaimed tunes producer Sascha Paeth and mastered by Jacob Hansen. Attendees on the album involve Lauren Hart (When HUMAN), Jennifer Haben (Further than THE BLACK) and Sascha Paeth. The include artwork was developed by Stefan Heilemann.

The 2nd North American leg of KAMELOT‘s “The Shadow Tour” took place in September and October, with SONATA ARCTICA and Struggle BEAST in support.