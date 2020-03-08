Kamloops to deploy radar for locating graves where tree museum will go

Old Men’s Provincial Cemetery in Kamloops where, once up to 1,000 unmarked graves are discovered using ground-penetrating radar, a tree museum will be planted.

In this case, they’re not paving paradise. They’re planting on it.

But they’ll need to locate up to 1,000 graves before a tree museum can go up in Kamloops (and, no, they won’t charge people a dollar and a half to see ’em).

The Old Men’s Provincial Cemetery, 1.6 hectares of fairway-quality mown lawn and a few mature trees here and there, is full of unmarked graves of the city’s earliest immigrants and settlers, people who came from all over to work in mines or on the railroad, beginning with the gold rush that began along the Thompson River in 1858 and continuing through Confederation and the city’s incorporation in 1893.

A year after incorporation the park housed the Provincial Home for Old Men, according to Waymarking.com, a site that marks unique locations on the planet. The seniors home was built on farmland belonging to a former government agent constable and was meant to house old fur trappers, guides and gold miners.

The home welcomed its first resident in May 1895; the first death was recorded a year later and the cemetery was opened on the benchland above the home.

The men were often single and when they died, their families back in the Old Country couldn’t afford to have them shipped home.

“There could be up to 1,000, there could be less, we won’t know until we use the radar this summer,” said Jeff Putnam, manager of parks and civic facilities in Kamloops.

There wound up being three large old men’s retirement homes nearby, he said, and while not every name of the persons buried in the graves was recorded, many were. The city is being helped by the Kamloops Museum and the Sagebrush Neighbourhood Association going through archival material.

'There could be up to 1,000, there could be less, we won't know until we use the radar this summer,' Jeff Putnam, manager of parks and civic facilities in Kamloops, says of locating graves in the historic Old Men's Provincial Cemetery.

“There will be a roster of names,” Putnam said. “We’ll publish them on signage if we can’t identify which grave they are in.”

The last person interred in the cemetery was in 1974 and after that it became a public space, if a little used one.

“People haven’t utilized it as much as we’d like,” Putnam said. “And they probably didn’t know if they were supposed to be walking on the grass, walking over graves.”

The park sits on Sixth Avenue south of Columbia Street, next to a church. The view looking back at downtown is beautiful, Putnam said.

The existing trees are mature and include flowering catalpa, Rocky Mountain junipers, cedars, Douglas fir and a couple of maples. Once the graves are marked, the city plans to plant trees from the native countries of those buried in the cemetery:

• Scots pine, silver birch and holly, perhaps, from Scotland;

• Maritime pine, cypress or ash from Portugal;

• Beech and poplar from Northern Europe;

• Maybe birch or dogwood from Asia.

“What we love about the site is it’s already irrigated,” Putnam said.

Once the graves are mapped, planners will begin designing the park. Planting is scheduled for the summer of 2021.

“The radar allows us to not disturb the ground and figure out pretty precisely where the graves are positioned,” Putnam said. “Once we have that information we can begin work on the arboretum.”

The park will include accessible paths, benches and an information gazebo.

