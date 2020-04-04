Kandi Burgess Announces RHOA 12th Anniversary Reunion Online

Production of “The Real House of Atlanta” may stop briefly in the middle of coronavirus infection, but there seems to be a possibility for the Season 12 finale.

In Instagram Live, ny “RHOA” stars Kandi Burgess the couple announced they were going to be filming this conference online.

“They tell us the next day where we are … we have to do, I think, a kind of situation with internet backlash,” she explained, adding that the women were in a drama. in their article. “There was a girl back and forth, you might have thought it was a conference of legal messages.”

“I said, ‘Damn! Can I save all this for a real conference? We don’t pay unless your message is paid, do you know what I mean?'” Kandi continued. “It’s a total mess! I don’t know if y’all have reached the shades here and on some blogs, but the shades really hit the post yesterday.”

Although production of the series on Bravo has been postponed, Season 12 is already filming for the season finale on Sunday, April 10th. Andy Cohen, responsible for all family gatherings, is one of many celebrities well tested for COVID-19.

On March 20, the “Look where there is life” the host stated that he had tested positive for the virus “after a few days of isolation, but it did not feel good.” Fortunately, 10 days after announcing the diagnosis, Andy was given the exact information from his doctor get back to work on the SiriusXM radio show and “Watch What Happens Live” – ​​the two will continue recording at home.

Even better, the Bravo superstar was given to AOK to see his son 13 months after he was admitted “worst part” the coronavirus had no surrounding.

Since Andy seems to be a pro at home, we expect RHOA to work online.

