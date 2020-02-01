Kandi Burruss shares a new video on her YouTube channel, which describes her cosmetic procedure – Up News Info

Kandi Burruss excited fans when he announced on his social media account that he had undergone cosmetic surgery. She describes everything you need to know on her YouTube channel. Watch his video below.

“Now that I have @kandikoatedcosmetics, I can hide these dark circles forever! But I stopped to see @jingjingharris in @prettyfacesatl to talk about dark circles, Botox and skin treatments. Watch it now on my YouTube #KandiOnline, “Kandi endorsed her video.

People were very grateful to Kandi and thanked him for his opening up and are so transparent with them.

Someone said, “It’s great to see that you share this with us. It lets us know that you are a person and you have uncertainties like the rest of us. You’re beautiful!”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zcLc4sxTHtY [/ embed]

A follower said, “I look at Kandi as:” Girl, you’re beautiful, you don’t need that, “but I have the feeling that there are always things we don’t like about ourselves. Do what makes you happy, but I will contact your cosmetic line.

Someone else posted this: “Kandi, thank you for being so open and transparent with us. People sometimes forget that celebrities are also imperfect. “

A follower said: “Good, Kandi. You are beautiful and you really look 30 max. I was worried because we had not seen you on your YouTube page. Blessings for you and the family. “

Another YouTuber said: “Regardless of black circles and lines, you are still beautiful. You don’t need all those things. You look good for your age and there are 20-year-old women who don’t look as good as you. Please don’t go crazy with botox! “

A fan told the RHOA star: “Kandi, you are beautiful, even at the age of 43. You can do what you want, but don’t ruin your face. I understand you want to stay young, but don’t overdo it with cosmetic surgery to the point that you are unrecognizable. I am 37 years old and I fear losing my youthful appearance as I get older. “

What do you think of the Kandi procedure?

Message Views:

0 0