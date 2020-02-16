[kandi-burruss-tackles-the-shooting-in-his-restaurant-that-remaining-3-wounded]

%MINIFYHTML02ebf7aee17396aa4b2c65d8f7652d6311%

%MINIFYHTML02ebf7aee17396aa4b2c65d8f7652d6312%

Kandi Burruss broke his silence on Saturday right after a shooting on Valentine's Day at his Aged Lady Gang 2 restaurant in Atlanta left three wounded.

In accordance to the Atlanta East Point police, when partners experienced supper for Valentine's Working day on Friday evening, a person entered the Aged Girl Gang 2 restaurant on Marketplace Boulevard, found in the Camp Creek Marketplace, and shot him to a man, as nicely as to two harmless persons.

%MINIFYHTML02ebf7aee17396aa4b2c65d8f7652d6313% %MINIFYHTML02ebf7aee17396aa4b2c65d8f7652d6314%

Authorities noted that the 3 victims had been predicted to survive and have been hospitalized for therapy.

%MINIFYHTML02ebf7aee17396aa4b2c65d8f7652d6315%

%MINIFYHTML02ebf7aee17396aa4b2c65d8f7652d6316%

The terrifying incident prompted Kandi to talk about the challenge, informing supporters that her feelings and prayers are with the victims and that she and her team are cooperating with the authorities that are conducting the investigation.

You can read through Kandi's whole statement beneath:

We are happy that no a person has been severely wounded in the capturing and we congratulate Kandi for her response to these types of an unlucky predicament.