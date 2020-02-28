[kane-could-return-for-spurs-in-advance-of-timetable,-states-mourinho]

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane sustains an damage as he scores a goal that is later on disallowed for offside throughout the match against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton January 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 28 — Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is hopeful that striker Harry Kane will return for the “last couple of video games of the season” to assistance their force for a Champions League place.

The England captain underwent operation on a hamstring harm in January after suffering a ruptured tendon at Southampton on New Year’s Working day and Spurs envisioned him to be back again in teaching at some stage in April.

But he appears to be earning a more rapidly-than-anticipated recovery and Mourinho reported: “I would say he is a minimal bit in advance. It gives me a hope that as an alternative of (getting fit for) one particular or two matches, 3, 4, 5.

“Just speculating a little bit, the feelings are fantastic. He is performing what he can do at this phase but usually with a fantastic emotion. Everything is going nicely.

“When he was hurt I reported ‘forget him’, then I said ‘one or two games’. At this instant I have much better hopes than that, hopefully that experience is proper and he can assist us in the previous few games of the period.”

In yet another strengthen for the north London aspect, Mourinho admitted that he also hoped Son Heung-min would be back forward of routine.

The South Korea intercontinental underwent surgery on a broken arm endured in a three-two get against Aston Villa before this thirty day period, with the club indicating at the time he would be out for a “number of weeks”.

Right now, the Spurs manager mentioned: “I can not visualize when, but there is a fantastic risk just before the finish of the year we have Sonny and Harry enjoying together.”

Spurs are sixth in the Leading League desk, 4 details at the rear of fourth-placed Chelsea. — AFP