kang-daniel-indicators-something-new-coming-in-march-with-teaser

Kang Daniel has shared an exciting teaser!
On March 3, Kang Daniel launched a teaser that states that something is coming before long this month.
강다니엘(KANGDANIEL)
2020.03
COMING Quickly#강다니엘 #KANGDANIEL pic.twitter.com/XD1viBSYZx
— 강다니엘 KANGDANIEL (@danielk_konnect) March 2, 2020
Kang Daniel’s agency confirmed in February that the idol planned to get started function on a new album as he prepares to make a return pursuing a hiatus that started in December. He will also be starring in a new actuality display titled “Hello, Daniel” that premieres on March 4.
