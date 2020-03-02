Kang Daniel Indicators Something New Coming In March With Teaser

By
Jermaine Hoffman
-
Kang Daniel has shared an exciting teaser!

On March 3, Kang Daniel launched a teaser that states that something is coming before long this month.

강다니엘(KANGDANIEL)

2020.03

COMING Quickly#강다니엘 #KANGDANIEL pic.twitter.com/XD1viBSYZx

— 강다니엘 KANGDANIEL (@danielk_konnect) March 2, 2020

Kang Daniel’s agency confirmed in February that the idol planned to get started function on a new album as he prepares to make a return pursuing a hiatus that started in December. He will also be starring in a new actuality display titled “Hello, Daniel” that premieres on March 4.

