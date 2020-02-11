Kang Daniel prepares to resume operations with new show + agency issues statement

After his break in December, Kang Daniel will soon resume his planned activities.

A representative of SBS F! L released a press statement on February 11 stating, “Kang Daniel is currently in the United States filming a new program called” Hello Daniel “. More details are not yet set in stone.”

Kang Daniel’s agency, KONNECT Entertainment, has announced his return. “It is true that Kang Daniel is currently filming in the United States. However, the release date has not yet been set. Kang Daniel plans to gradually start working on preparations for a new album, but for the moment there is no definitive plan for that either. We will post more information when we make such decisions. “

Kang Daniel took a break from all activities planned for December, citing physical and mental health issues.

