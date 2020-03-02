kang-daniel-talks-about-traveling-and-getting-pleasure-by-means-of-his-new-fact-demonstrate-“hello,-daniel”

Kang Daniel talked about his forthcoming truth display “Hello, Daniel”!

In February, Kang Daniel traveled to Portland, Oregon to film “Hello, Daniel,” which will air by way of SBS FiL, a new cable channel run by SBS Medianet. “Hello, Daniel” is a vacation truth display that follows Kang Daniel touring all over alone as a 25-year-outdated young gentleman, alternatively of an idol.

For the duration of the job interview, Kang Daniel shared his cause for starring in “Hello, Daniel.” He uncovered, “The most significant rationale is that I individually felt that I wanted a new stage of transformation,” saying that earning new activities in a new surroundings for the duration of a holiday vacation was the way to locate that stage. He additional that he experienced been longing to go traveling as perfectly.

On starring in his first solo fact plan, Kang Daniel stated, “Because it’s my very first solo [variety program], I felt genuinely pressured and I felt a sense of accountability. Because the story revolves entirely all-around me, I felt additional liable and that I should perform even harder. Nevertheless, the I preferred the function of the application, and the filming was pretty pleasing.”

The artist also talked about his encounters in Portland, stating, “I was capable to devote time knowledge, pondering, and organizing the worries I had inside me a small additional.” He shared that although arranging his thoughts of the past and upcoming, he was frequently struck with the experience that he would be capable to come to be satisfied. Kang Daniel reported, “I acquired to get it easy. I believe I also turned grateful for the little issues. There are points you can only see if you stroll little by little.”

Kang Daniel shared that it was also quite complicated to discover an reply to what kind of individual he actually is in the course of his journey. He discussed, “Rather than focusing on what type of individual I am, I want to become a person who asks myself what form of everyday living I’ll direct in the long run as Kang Daniel. I consider there will be no stop to getting the real Kang Daniel.” He also extra that the selection show will portray him as he is by natural means.

On top of that, Kang Daniel selected “Portland’s charm” as the point to glance out for in his forthcoming present, incorporating that he’s pleased to be able to share the several charming destinations of Portland with quite a few individuals and asking viewers to observe the application as if it had been introducing vacation places rather than showcasing his journey log.

Ultimately, Kang Daniel shared with the viewers, “I’ve returned as Kang Daniel for the very first time in a long although. It’s also been awhile considering the fact that I’ve absent touring, and it was a actually fantastic time for the duration of which I could come to feel why rest and leisure are necessary. I hope everyone watching ‘Hello, Daniel’ feels the joy of touring with me. Normally remain nutritious. Remember to delight in viewing ‘Hello, Daniel!’”

“Hello, Daniel” will premiere on March 4 at seven p.m. KST and air every single Wednesday as a result of SBS FiL. On SBS MTV, the present will start off airing on March seven at seven p.m. KST and air each Saturday.

Choose a glance at the teaser for “Hello, Daniel” here!

