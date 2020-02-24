kang-daniel’s-agency-shares-update-on-lawsuits-versus-malicious-commenters

On February 24, KONNECT Leisure shared an update on the lawful motion they are using towards malicious commenters.

Their statement reads:

Hi there, this is KONNECT Enjoyment.

We sincerely thank all the fans who have been sending our artist, Kang Daniel, their attention and appreciate.

We will now inform you about the situation as of February 24 concerning the lawful motion we have taken against malicious reviews, which include things like phony rumors, sexual harassment, defamation, private assaults, and violations of privacy.

The to start with spherical of complaints we filed in September have been concluded with summary indictments with monetary penalties. For the second spherical of issues we submitted in December, the plaintiff’s statements have been taken, and the investigation is at the moment ongoing. We will permit you know about the point out of that investigation as it progresses.

As an agency, we will continue to file criminal and civil problems, as nicely as hurt satisfies, in get to protect our artist and his supporters from slanderous steps and malicious loathe feedback.

Thank you.