kang-ha-neul-in-talks-to-show-up-in-sequel-to-hit-film-“the-pirates”

We may possibly be observing Kang Ha Neul in a new film soon!

On March 2, reports emerged that Kang Ha Neul would be joining the sequel to the 2014 film “The Pirates.” In reaction, a supply from his agency stated, “It’s legitimate that Kang Ha Neul has received an supply to look in the film and he is presently positively seeking above the purpose.”

“The Pirates” was a strike film launched in 2014 that captivated additional than 8.6 million moviegoers. Ideas for the sequel experienced originally been established in motion in 2018 with a objective of getting unveiled in 2020, but the movie announced that it would be likely underneath reorganization right after guide actor Kim Nam Gil said that he would not be returning for a second film.

Even so, with news that Kang Ha Neul is considering an offer you for the impending movie, it seems as although the sequel is again on keep track of to be launched, albeit at a afterwards day than at first meant.

