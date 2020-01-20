Kang Ha Neul on the trip with Ong Seong Wu and Ahn Jae Hong for “traveler”, what it would be if he were not an actor, etc.

Kang Ha Neul recently participated in a photo shoot for Cosmopolitan!

During the photo session, Kang Ha Neul made the staff smile and laugh by speaking like his character Hwang Yong Sik of the successful drama “When the camellia flowers”. He said, “Because a lot of people liked Yong Sik, it’s great that I can give people good memories (like that). “

He added: “What is more important to me than Yong Sik is the teamwork of” When the camellia flowers “. Regardless of the quality of the drama, the decor has always been fun and happy, and I think I will remember it for a long time. time.”

Kang Ha Neul practices yoga and said, “Rather than a hobby, I see it as a way to improve myself. I started yoga to become more flexible for muay thai, but the more I do it, I think it makes me more calm and positive. “

The actor also recently traveled to Argentina with Ong Seong Wu and Ahn Jae Hong for the show “Traveler”. He said, “The people and the nature were all amazing. Especially when we saw the Iguazu Falls, the three of us were speechless, and all we could do was laugh. I was an incredible sight, almost ridiculously. “

Kang Ha Neul added that he was middle-aged, so he really had nothing to do during the trip. He said, “Everyone is pretty cold. We may have called ourselves hyung, dongsaeng (older brother / friend, younger brother or sister), but we were more like friends. “

On the reasons why he chose to act in a play following “When the camellia flowers”, Kang Ha Neul said: “If you try to act on stage, you feel something different. On stage, even if you don’t make any sound for a moment, the air changes. It’s fun to interact with others right now. “

If he was not an actor, Kang Ha Neul said that he would be a documentary maker or work in a related company. “When I am at home, I watch documentaries more than films. I particularly like documentaries about nature or the universe, and when I went to Argentina, it was fascinating because I felt like I saw something of a documentary right before my eyes. “

Speaking of his reputation for being a very positive and brilliant person, he said, “It’s not that I particularly try to be like that, but I really don’t like to be stressed. I always want to have fun and be happy. I believe that a good person acts as he wants, but does not negatively affect others and can give good energy to those around him. If I do, it should also appear in my game, shouldn’t it? “

