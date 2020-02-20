[kang-ha-neul-shares-what-motivates-him-and-why-he-continues-to-act-in-performs]

Kang Ha Neul recently shot a pictorial for the March challenge of fashion magazine Esquire.

Due to the fact his discharge from necessary military company, Kang Ha Neul has filmed a hugely popular drama (“When the Camellia Blooms”), a journey selection clearly show (“Traveler 2“), and is currently acting in a perform. When questioned about this hectic plan and his driving impetus, he explained, “Fun. When the task is great, you create passion for it, so you operate more durable to portray the character well.” He additional that he tries not to make strategic decisions about initiatives as an actor and superstar but in its place choose the scripts that he has entertaining looking at.

Kang Ha Neul shared yet another significant cause behind why he carries on to act in plays. He said, “My mom and dad had been theater actors, so I appreciated viewing plays from a younger age. I wanted to do what I could to help good plays get their title out, so I made a decision to do a enjoy suitable immediately after my drama did perfectly. There are periods when I get suspicious of myself and believe, ‘Who am I to consider this way?’, but when I stand on phase, I gain self confidence.”

Kang Ha Neul’s engage in “Fable of Fantasy” runs till March 1 at the Dongduk Women’s University Carrying out Arts Heart Cotton Corridor.

