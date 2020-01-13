Kang Ji Young shares Goo Hara’s posthumous MV with a loving message

On January 13, former KARA member Kang Ji Young shared a screenshot of Goo Hara from his posthumous clip “Hello” on his Instagram stories, which is linked to the MV.

She wrote, “I love you, I miss you unnie. “” Unnie “is a form of address used by a woman to an older sister or to a friend.

The day before, the Japanese music company Log-In published the posthumous MV of Goo Hara on YouTube and explained that the deceased singer had participated in the writing of the lyrics to express her gratitude to her fans.

Kang Ji Young previously shared a touching message in memory of Goo Hara after his death in November, as well as many celebrities who paid tribute to the idol.

Watch the MV below:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9V7Cd0SmKc (/ integrated)

If you want to talk to someone, don’t hesitate to ask for help and reach out. Click on here for a list of international hotlines that you can call and if you cannot find your country on the list, please call your local emergency number.

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?