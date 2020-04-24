Kang Seung Hyun’s Body Rejects Rumors of School Violence + Victims Rejected

Model body and actress Kang Seung Hyun recently released a rumor of a school violence, only to be met with additional comments from the victims.

On April 22, an upload to an online community claimed the author had been attacked by celebrities in middle school. He also added, “It doesn’t hurt to win the supermodel competition and the judges say they chose him as a character.” Although the name of Kang Seung Hyun is not clear, many people assume that because they are different indicators of the post.

It also offered photo uploads from high school graduate albums as well as proof from other classmates as further evidence. She explains, “My family is well-known, and I can’t do anything about living happily with friends and family famous for the money they’ve made. But I don’t want to see them in any form of media. I hope not. there are victims like myself, and I hope to help other victims who are doing the nightmare as much as I can. “

On the same day, Kang Seung Hyun’s agency released an official statement.

This is actress Kang Seung Hyun’s agency.

The current rumors surrounding various online communities about Kang Seung Hyun being abusive at school are completely false.

Upon investigation, the story of an anonymous public post was unrelated to actress Kang Seung Hyun.

In addition, we are designing legal action for these harmful rumors that are being uploaded anonymously about this school’s violence.

Once again, we want to clarify that this anonymous opinion regarding Kang Seung Hyun is wrong. We ask that you do not reject reports relating to issues that have not been confirmed.

Finally, we want to sincerely thank you for all the people who have loved Kang Seung Hyun.

Thank you very much.

Following the allegations, the alleged victim had advanced to release a high school textbook and diploma as well as texts with other victims, claiming that he knew Who Hyun’s agency would respond.

The text, however, the A to B, “If you do not remind my memory, none of you have experienced. My memory is a little, can not be wrong.”

B replied, “I even remember the name of the chips that were stolen from me.” A comment also states, “I thought about messaging before I uploaded the post, but I want to test myself if I can.”

Then, “Because I work in the law, I’ve prepared everything. But, what do I do about this injustice?” B replied, “I remember when you were supposed to leave. I don’t know if you were traumatized by the incident. You always say you’re okay. I have no words. Sorry for not knowing so far. “

He said, “I feel fine, but I still see it. My hands are shaking and my heart is racing fast.” he appeared on TV, we said that the situation is unknown. “

Along with the text message, A indicated, “I know they will respond in the same way. I have added evidence from other sections, and I will deal with the legal action.”

After responding to the first victim, another victim came forward. On April 23, he commented on the original post, saying: “I’m a classmate. Thank you for your courage. You’ve worked hard in doing heavy things.”

He added the name of the primary school and secondary school, “Not bitter write about schools like this first. Although I will not be a victim of assault or threats like other people, I know (Kang Seung Hyun) since elementary school, and I still recall how she and friends can interfere with other people with words and actions. “

She continued, “Because we live in an environment that is fair, after starting school, she would call me just laughed-laughed with memories that are not things I remember. If I pretend not to hear them, they will ask what I do not tell me. I instructed him to tell them to go, and she would laugh. the best part about this style is how I act like someone else is close. “

Finally, she shared, “I hope she recognizes her type and remembers what she and her friends want to say to all the victims.”

