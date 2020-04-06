Kang Seung Yoon and Song Mino Talk about Behavior and More

Kang Seung Yoon and Song Mino stopped by the radio show Jung Eun Ji, where they talked about personalities and more!

In the April 6 broadcast of “Jung Eun Ji’s Jam Music,” Jung Eun Ji welcomes two WINNER guests to show her. “We know each other because we go to the same salon,” he said. “He was a good friend of ’93.”

Jung Eun Ji says, “Kang Seung Yoon was young, but he debuted in 2010 so he is the oldest artist. How do you feel, as a senior artist, when you see Song Mino?”

The joke is that Seung Yoon jokes, “As a junior artist, Song Mino is cute. She has grown so much over the years, it may be fashionable but you can tell. I feel proud to watch her.” Song Mino jokes, “Thanks, senior. “

The couple also spoke about the pros and cons. Song Mino says, “Kang Seung Yoon is a diner. He only chose one meal.” Kang Seung Yoon explains that while this is true, he got better at living with his members.

Song Mino goes on to say, “Kang Seung Yoon is cheap with money. It was his last birthday and he asked me what I wanted. I thought of a vacuum, then I sent a link, and immediately bought and sent a picture.”

On the other hand, Kang Seung Yoon said about Song Min-ho, “She said that she hates when people chase the time, but her most severe. About you.” She explains, “For example, if there are people who are down and went right during a 30-minute, so it’s usually ready and down 10 or 20 minutes before. Song Mino starts to get ready at the 29 minute mark. “

He added, “If you try to make her hurry, she’ll say, ‘Don’t hurry me. If you do later, then later,'” and even her manager kept it with Kang Seung Yoon about it.

The man was also asked to give the names of artists who want to work with her, and Kang Seung Yoon Ji Eun Jung named. Song Mino added, “I’m going to join. Also, I want to collaborate with SE SO NEON Hwang So Yoon (So! Yo!). I really like his album.”

WINNER is set to release its third full album “Remember” on April 9.

Resources (1) (2) (3)

How does this article feel?