Kang Seung Yoon WINNER Speaks The Truth About His Career, Shows What It Really Means From Future Solo Music, And More

WINNER Kang Seung Yoon discusses the past, present, and future of her music career.

In episode 16, “SAP,” Kang Seung Yoon appeared as a guest on the show hosted by audio Zion.T.

The episode was recorded before April 9 on WINNER’s third studio album “Remember,” and Kang Seung Yoon shares the entire story of making the group album to break a solo album.

Making Kim Jin Woo, who was a member of the first WINNER to join the military on April 2, Zion.T said, “It may be weird to have a comic and a vacant lot left behind.” Kang Seung Yoon replied, “This is the third studio album. When I was preparing, I didn’t know that we couldn’t improve like this. The date (list) came as a surprise. But we will continue to promote his name. we made a lot of content including performance clips. We also included a solo track as the No. 2 track.

When Zion.T asked, “I hear you have a goal that you want to achieve as a leader and producer before your old military list,” Kang Seung Yoon said, “No. I am a passionate human being. Instead of a specific goal, the goal is to achieve many people are able to know about WINNER. Instead of not earning the number 1 in everywhere, the purpose can grow without limit, can not start the performance. “

He continued, “But I think that’s a lot we can do. That’s how I say it. Fans say it’s a ‘military hiatus’, but I think that WINNER before registering was one thing and that our time shone after spending and completing solo promotions. we are two things. I want to serve in the military just by nature. “

Kang Seung Yoon started in the industry in 2010 when he entered fourth place in Super Star K Season Mnet. He called his first difficult time as a coach many years after this TV show, and he explained, “I think of different turning points as I get older. When I went to ‘Super Star K’ in high school, when I started acting, when I was going debuted as a solo artist and then debuted as a WINNER.But the hardest part was when I was a coach I didn’t really think that ‘Super Star K’ was a difficult time, but since my coaching years it has been difficult. to find something buried in the ground, but I’m digging it without knowing the truth. I don’t know if it’s a treasure or a trash can. “

Speaking about the “Super Star K” app, he says, “I write” I have become a star. “I was 17 and at that time you thought you were really good. I don’t really think so, but I want to predict something. Starting with the application, it seems like I’m getting selected.”

He added, “I was a guitar major from the beginning. I played classical guitar in high school and went ‘Super Star K’ three months after I started playing and playing guitar. I used the entire three-month repertoire of ‘Super Star K.’ I also worked fast as a billionaire in high school, but I loved to sing before. I became obsessed with three months and focused on training. “

Kang Seung Yoon faced another obstacle when he was told he had a weak voice during his appearance on “Super Star K.” “My voice band is still very strong,” he said. “I love to sing karaoke, but I didn’t go to the karaoke room since debuting. When I was playing karaoke, because it was difficult to monitor my voice, I used my voice more. If I went to karaoke once, I would sing for a week. weak. The ear-and-throat doctor said that I did a good job of producing a sound with a low bandwidth in a harmless way. “

Zion.T later said he was surprised by the appearance of Kang Seung Yoon’s song “SNOW” in “Core Music.” WINNER members replied, “You pay a lot of details for each line. I try to sing in my own style, but the song itself is difficult. I quickly realized that it would be faster to sing in a different style and act in a similar way,” and Zion.T thank you for singing the song.

One of WINNER’s biggest hits is “REALLY REALLY,” and Kang Seung Yoon shares his thoughts on it. “I think that is something I always do when I make music,” he said. “You can also reflect on yourself. It can’t be helped. If you receive a lot of love, then you want to get it again next time.”

Kang Seung Yoon has produced songs from a variety of genres since his debut. “I’m in a situation where we have to do different things,” he said. “I had my first monthly evaluation as a coach and sang with the guitar in the beginning. But the reaction to the songs was not good. So listening to R&B, hip hop, and pop, and listening to popular genres made me difficult. thinking that absorbing other types of music was fun and entertaining to me. “

When asked how WINNER and Kang Seung Yoon different, she replied, “Songs Solo latest my differences with regard to others is the style of my music. I am a person who had a new trial when the promotional group WINNER, so that album my solo will also vary with the WINNER “WINNER sings in a trendy style with these types of melodies to show the side as a group, and I think as a solo artist I’m more relaxed and show different types.”

She announced, “A song has been prepared including some ballads and ballads. Because I hardly launching track solo during 10 years after the ‘Super Star K,” many people assume that I will be releasing rock ballads or folk that I launched a solo album, and what There is a song in that style too. What I mean is that it is more direct than a WINNER song. I want to tell my true story. feeling tired. I thought this was a good idea, but I’m not sure. “

Zion.T then brought a bias to idolatry. “Some people see the Korean idols of different artists,” he said. “There are views that each of them have an artist, (except idols). Because of this, I feel that there is a limit.”

Kang Seung Yoon said, “I really don’t like it. There are so many things I like. Since idols have to be a certain way, some might think,” Why did you release such a song? ” So one of the goals for this promotion is to avoid that bias. “

WINNER members complete the interview by describing some of their hopes and dreams. “I want WINNER to continue the trendy vibe,” he said. “The hard part is the music is trendy and honest, and my goal is to get it going. My dream is to make a trendy song but one that can be heard for a long time. You can be a dream for all musicians.

Seeing the biggest fear of being himself, Kang Seung Yoon explains, “This means a lot. I want to continue to be a member, so I feel like I have nothing to do. I’ve also been afraid of being single since I’ve worked and lost everything around me. when I’m about to lose my job to achieve my dream. I feel like I’m part of a group. “

