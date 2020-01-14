Kang Sora and Jeon Yeo Bin talk about their real personality and their image of actresses

On January 14, Kang Sora and Jeon Yeo Bin appeared on the SBS PowerFM radio show “Choi Hwa Jung’s Power Time” to promote their new movie “Secret Zoo”.

DJ Choi Hwa Jung shared that she was a fan of Kang Sora since the movie “Sunny” and Jeon Yeo Bin since the drama “Melo Is My Nature” and said that Kang Sora seemed to have a very laid back personality.

Kang Sora replied, “The people around me tell me too. Many people are worried about this. They think I’m going to go somewhere and say something weird. “

Choi Hwa Jung said, “If an actress doesn’t act like people, the people around her may like it, but they can also be baffled.” Kang Sora agreed and said, “I think most people are baffled by me. “

Jeon Yeo Bin said, “I’m a little bit like Kang Sora, but I’m less easy going in some ways. Sora has a very refreshing personality. My character “Melo Is My Nature” just said directly what she meant, but my true personality is not quite like that. “

Later, the actresses answered questions from the listeners. “I am able to react quickly to situations, but I have no endurance,” said Kang Sora about him. “I do things in a broad but superficial way. But my relationships are close and deep. I don’t like meeting too many people at once. I don’t like things like, “Let’s eat a meal together.” “

Jeon Yeo Bin shared that his list item of choice for 2020 was to learn languages ​​and said, “I want to learn English. Sora is really good and I want to learn. Kang Sora’s goal for 2020 was to travel alone.

“Secret Zoo” tells the story of a group of troubled zoo workers who claim to be the animals that were sold and returned. It will be released in South Korea on January 15.

