Kangnam reveals mother’s hilarious reaction when she discovered he was dating Lee Sang Hwa

Kangnam shared his mother’s reaction when she first learned that he was dating Lee Sang Hwa!

In the February 8 episode of JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything”, the star asked the actors to guess his mother’s initial reaction to the news of his relationship with Olympic speed skater Lee Sang Hwa, with whom he made the knot last October. .

The couple met during the shooting of the SBS variety show “Law of the Jungle”, and they publicly confirmed their relationship in March of last year.

After several incorrect assumptions, Kim Young Chul finally landed on the correct answer, which made everyone laugh: When Kangnam first told him that they were dating, his mother replied with a shocked expression: ” Lee Sang Hwa? Lee Sang Hwa must be crazy. “

Kangnam went on to reveal, “Sure, she was surprised that I was dating her, but there was something even more surprising. A long time ago (before we started dating) Sang Hwa appeared on another show with his dog and mom. My mom saw this and thought, “Wow, I wish Kangnam would marry someone like that.”

Everyone expressed surprise at this happy coincidence, and Seo Jang Hoon asked, “What did your mother-in-law say (when she heard the news)?”

It turned out that Lee Sang Hwa’s parents also saw Kangnam on television. At the time, the star was a regular member of the “Law of the Jungle” cast, and he had apparently made a big impression on his future parents-in-law through the show.

“In fact, my mother-in-law and father-in-law were both fans of” Law of the Jungle, “” said Kangnam. “So, as soon as they saw me, they were so welcoming and happy. They said they were impressed with the way I treated the elderly (on the show). “

