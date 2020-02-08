Kangnam talks about married life with Lee Sang Hwa + how he surprised her at their wedding

Kangnam told about her wedding in the last episode of “Ask us anything”!

The star appeared as a guest on the February 8 show on the JTBC variety show, where cast members spoke about her recent marriage to Olympic speed skater and gold medalist Lee Sang Hwa.

Kim Heechul of Super Junior asked if he liked being married and Kangnam replied, “I’m so happy. I have a (new) sense of security and stability. I always want to go home as soon as possible. “

Min Kyung Hoon then mentioned that he enjoyed watching the dance performance Kangnam prepared for his wedding, and Kim Young Chul asked in surprise, “Kyung Hoon, did you also go to (Kangnam’s wedding)?” Min Kyung Hoon made everyone laugh, clarifying, “No, I watched the video online.”

Kangnam then explained how he ended up performing the surprise dance routine, which imitated speed skating, for his wife at the wedding. “Goon Jo, from Ulala Session, proposed the choreography,” he explained. “I did it because I wanted to prepare a gift for Sang Hwa.”

Kangnam also expressed gratitude to his many famous friends who attended the wedding, noting, “I didn’t expect many of my older friends and acquaintances to come. So I was really grateful. I felt differently about my hyungs (older male friends) after my marriage. “

Watch a recent episode of “Ask Us Anything” with English subtitles below!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?