Kanika Kapoor At last Exams Damaging for Coronavirus Soon after 5 Favourable Checks

Singer Kanika Kapoor, famous for her chartbusters like Infant Doll and Chittiyan Kalaiyan, and her relatives can eventually heave a sigh of reduction. Immediately after five consecutive assessments wherever she tested positive for the dreaded COVID 19, the singer has ultimately bought a negative. As for each the cure program, two assessments have to be detrimental for a patient to be released and viewed as harmless. Therefore, 1 much more check remains for the singer.

Kanika experienced hit the headlines when she contracted coronavirus and returned to India from London. She then courted controversy when it was uncovered that she experienced hid her vacation record and then attended functions and went buying, thus expanding the chance of infecting some others. Points went further downhill for her when she complained about the lack of terrific services at the Sanjay Gandhi Publish Graduate Institute of Healthcare Sciences in Lucknow where by she had been quarantined. The singer was heavily trolled on social media for her diva-like tantrums.

But shortly there was a wellbeing scare when she commenced staying tested right after her isolation interval and every single time, she would take a look at postive. This resulted in her keep being extended at the healthcare facility. However, the authorities reported that she was high-quality and there was practically nothing to be concerned about.

At last, now she has been analyzed destructive. As a information portal reported, “Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s fifth #COVID19 exam consequence comes negative. Nonetheless, she will have to stay at SGPGI Hospital Lucknow until a person additional check outcome comes as damaging.”

Kanika and her admirers would surely hope that the ordeal has finished for her.

