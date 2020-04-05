Kanika Kapoor final negative test for coronavirus; Still under observation at the hospital

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has finally been declared negative for the coronavirus for the fifth time after being tested repeatedly for coronavirus and each time it was declared positive. But despite this news, she feels relieved, but the baby dal singer will have to stay in Lucknow hospital till further notice.

Kanika Kapoor has been in the headlines for a long time now and she has been trying to keep everyone fresh in the situation but she has been criticized due to her slow and meeting and her return to India even though her coronavis were positively aware. Status.

His COVID for १ finally came from ANI confirmed negative. ANI tweeted, “Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s fifth # COVID19 test result comes out negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until the negative result of the next test comes.

The Baby Doll singer was strongly criticized for attending at least four parties, putting 400०० at risk. His father confirmed the same with Kapoor’s entire family in exile. Kanika refused to attend any more than her family function, but was found at two parties, including a family banquet and a high profile party.

