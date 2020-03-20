Kanika Kapoor was booked for negligence after leaving a quarantine VIP track – lucknow

Lucasian police have filed an FIR against Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor for allegedly negligent compliance with necessary directives to protect against the spread of coronavirus disease after returning from London earlier this month.

On Friday, she tested positive for 19, leaving behind a chain of VIPs who either put themselves on self-isolation or assigned control.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey confirmed that an FIR had been lodged at the Sarojini Nagar police station under section 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint by the Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow.

He said two more FIRs are likely to be registered in the case at Hazratganj and Gomtinagar police stations as her three different gatherings in the area will be returned from London on March 11.

Another senior police official of the investigation said the IPC, section 188, had been deposed for allegedly disobeying an order duly declared by a public servant.

An official said part 269 was included because of “negligence” that is likely to spread a life-threatening infection. According to this section, anyone who unlawfully or negligently commits any act that exists and is known or has reason to believe that it could spread the infection of any life-threatening danger shall be punished by imprisonment for any period of time which can be extended to six months, or a fine, or both.

In addition, IPC Section 270 was included for a “malicious act” that could likely spread a life-threatening infection, the official said. According to Article 270, anyone who maliciously commits any act that exists and is known or has reason to believe that it could spread the infection to any life-threatening life, shall be punished by imprisonment of any description for a period which may extend to two or a fine, or both.

State officials on Friday confirmed that Kanika Kapoor attended three functions or a party in the city on a different day, that she had contact with several VIPs, including top politicians, stayed at a top luxury hotel, traveled to her native place in Kanpur upon arrival from London.

BJP MP Dushayant Singh and his mother and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje are two prominent leaders among the few who made contact with Kapoor during this period and put themselves in isolation. Several other MPs, including Derek O Brien of TMC and Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal, were also quarantined, understanding that they had contacted Dushyant Singh.

