Kano announces a tiny London show in the Newham neighborhood

Kano has announced a small London show to take place this weekend in his hometown of Newham.

The rap icon will play a Wray Residency Charity series show on February 8 at a secret location in the borough, raising money for local community causes.

In the series, stars play unique shows in common spaces and at unusual locations in their own quarters. GAIKA, Ms Banks and others play 2019 shows.

Details of where the Kano Show will take place and how to get tickets will be announced on Monday (February 3) at 10 a.m.

Kano released his sixth studio album “Hoodies All Summer” in late 2019, an album that was described in a review as “a powerful tribute to the victims of a broken society”.

“Hoodies All Summer” is a thoughtful proof of the relevance and importance of grime music and aims to ask serious questions about the social orientation of the country.

Kano was nominated for his role in the hit series Top Boy as Best TV Actor at the 2020 NME Awards, which will be presented on February 12 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Drake, an executive producer on the series, has confirmed this top boy will return for a new season in 2020.

The rapper brought the TV show back to Netflix for their third series in October, six years after their last broadcast on Channel 4.