kansas-announce-new-album-the-absence-of-existence

Kansas have introduced that they’ll release their 16th studio album this summer.

The adhere to-up to 2016’s The Prelude Implicit is titled The Absence Of Presence and it’ll start on June 26.

Drummer and founding Kansas member Phil Ehart tells Billboard: “This appears like Kansas. Guitarist Zak Rizvi wrote the majority of The Prelude Implicit and this album, and now possessing keyboardist Tom Brislin add a pair of his songs and his keyboard prowess really pushes the band even more towards that primary audio, which is not quick to do by any implies.

“You’ve received to have the substance. You have acquired to have the singer to sing it. You’ve got received to have lyrics that are Kansas-kind lyrics.

“These guys get it, and the other four of us who have been here for 20, 40, 50 a long time – we’re just sitting in this article grinning, going ‘This is excellent!'”

Ehart goes on to say that the lyrics to the title observe, which were prepared by Brislin from a title suggestion from the drummer, “can necessarily mean a couple of various matters.”

Ehart proceeds: “But what sticks out is when we are at an airport, you can find a ton of folks there but everybody is staring at their phone or seeking at their laptop or their iPad or looking at a paper or regardless of what.

“Someone’s sitting down throughout from you hunting up, and you can notify they are not engaged at all. Folks are there, but they’re not seriously there. They are present, but there is certainly an absence of presence.”

The 1st single from the album will be announced in early April, even though a comprehensive tracklist will be made readily available in owing program. Check out the deal with art under.

Kansas are currently on the highway throughout the US on their Position Of Know Return Anniversary Tour, when the summer time months will see them hook up with Foreigner and Europe for a run of North American dates.

Kansas have also unveiled a run of Stage Of Know Return anniversary displays for Europe, kicking off at the London Palladium on Oct 18 and wrapping up at Amsterdam’s Holland Carre Theatre on November 10.

Kansas 2020 European tour dates



Oct 18: London Palladium, Uk



Oct 20: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany



Oct 21: Hamburg Docks, Germany



Oct 23: Tampere Tamperetalo, Finland



Oct 24: Helsinki Society Dwelling, Finland



Oct 26: Stockholm Cirkus, Sweden



Oct 27: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway



Oct 29: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany



Oct 31: Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium



Nov 03: Munich Circus Krone, Germany



Nov 05: Heilbronn Harmonie, German



Nov 09: Bochum RuhrCongress, Germany



Nov 10: Amsterdam Carre Theatre, Netherlands