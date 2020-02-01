Kansas City Chiefs (and their fans) understand that their football gods owe Sunday Super

MIAMI – The Kansas City Chiefs have perhaps the best NFL quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, the fastest wide receiver on Tyreek Hill, one of Travis Kelce’s top tight ends and one of Andy Reid’s elite coaches.

They have many other players. Damien Williams had starred in the turns, while Sammy Watkins had an AFC title game and a defense anchored by Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu was completely stingy.

These are all compelling reasons why the Chiefs could win their first Super Bowl in 50 years on Sunday, but do not include the biggest. No, most fans back in Kansas City are hoping for something far less tangible: fate.

Bosses have gone through a variety of injuries to reach this point, including a potentially serious knee injury to Mahomes in the middle of the season. They won their final season as the Patriots lost to the Dolphins, an amazing set of results that gave them a first-round playoff berth. They rallied from a 24-point hole against Houston, dodged the top Baltimore and then surpassed a 10-point deficit to beat Tennessee for the conference championship.

“We had some great times,” admits Chiefs coach Andy Reid. “I’ve enjoyed some of these other teams I’ve been with, too. I’d be the guys there. I’ve had fun with them. We’re all honored to do this as you are. It’s a little brotherhood, whether it’s the media or for players and coaches. I try to enjoy every day. I have fun this year. “

It is not only the contribution of the events that have peoples who believe in destiny, however.

They show Reid, one of the best coaches of his time, who finally has the opportunity to add a Super Bowl title to his resume. It was 15 years ago that his Eagles lost to the Patriots on the only other Big Red voyage on the big stage.

They show the Hunt family owned by the Chiefs. It was their founder, Lamar, who coined the term Super Bowl, and his wife Norma was in the 54 games he played. Their son, President Clark Hunt, helped with league matters.

They show the players themselves, most of whom were part of a team that dropped an offside penalty to reach the Super Bowl last season.

Like the Kansas City Royals came to a whisper to win the World Series in 2014, only to get the job done next year, the people back in the snowy Midwest have the feeling that the Chiefs are simply due.

“In the NFL, you will go through adversity,” Mahomes said. “Last year, obviously the loss hurts, but having to watch the Super Bowl and not being in it was something I could do. For me, I knew I wanted to be right now. I think that was what I declared as a team, we want to be here. We want to be in the Super Bowl. “

Of course, there are more solid reasons why leaders believe they will win on Sunday.

While the 49ers have one of the best defenses in the NFL, they have not yet faced offenses with the huge amount of players Mahomes has at his disposal. Hill, Kelce and returning Mecole Hardman were all voted in the Pro Bowl, Watkins was the post-season director and Williams is dangerous in and out of the backfield.

Take one. Or two. Or even three. But good luck removes all that.

“You have to play good defense. You have to limit receivers. You have to do your job,” Richard Sherman said. “You have to limit the big projects, but it’s easier said than done, for sure.”

It’s not just the skill positions that give leaders an offensive edge. Their line, docked by all-pro right-hander Mitchell Schwartz, allowed the third fewest sacks in the NFL this season and just nine total in the last eight games of the regular season. That means they are well-equipped to handle San Francisco’s wild work.

Speaking of defense, the 49ers aren’t the only ones who can stop a team.

The Chiefs reviewed the ball side under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and a pass defense that was second last in the NFL last season was the eighth best this season. The Chiefs were in fifth place in the league, Clark and Pro Bowl coach Chris Jones are in a rush, and Mathieu has proven to be a game-changing player.

The big question mark this season is defending Kansas City, and the 49ers bring Miami to the league’s second-division offense.

However, the Chiefs have not allowed a 100-yard rusher since Week 12 and essentially closed the historic post-season of Derrick Henry’s Star Titans in conference championship play.

“We have one more game to go out there and play with a swagger. That’s what I was saying to our guys,” Mathieu said. “I’m the oldest guy in the room, making sure it doesn’t get too loud. We have one more game and we need to get the job done.

