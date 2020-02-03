Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers and won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. Patrick Mahomes helped him make an incredible comeback

Kansas City Chiefs came from behind and won their first Super Bowl in 50 years when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Miami.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who wanted to miss the big prize, won the MVP for the comeback, with the chiefs 10 points behind in the fourth quarter.

The 24-year-old scored two great throws in third place to continue a comeback season. The bosses scored 21 unanswered points in four minutes and 57 seconds to take the Vince Lombardi Trophy home.

Getty Images – Getty

Mahomes celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Cup

Getty Images – Getty

Kansas City Cheifs fans can’t believe they’re finally Super Bowl winners

Getty Images – Getty

It is the first time in 50 years that Kansas City has won the Super Bowl

It was also a special evening for head coach Andy Reid, who is finally a winner with 222 career successes, including the postseason. Only five coaches in the history of the league have more wins, including the postseason.

“We have never lost faith. Everyone on this team, no one bowed their heads and we found a way to win in the end, ”said Mahomes, who, after Ben Roethlisberger in Super Bowl 40, was the second youngest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl.

“The defense made some big stops for us and we found a way to win. Coach [Andy] Reid said to me: “Keep on firing, keep on believing” and he gave me a lot of confidence to go out there no matter what.

“The 49ers have an amazing defense, one of the best defenses I’ve played against, and I’m just happy that our boys kept fighting. This team has hearts, the coach urges us to be the best we can be We can do it, baby! “