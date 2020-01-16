Kansas City Chiefs likely to make Patrick Mahomes one of the top athletes on the planet

KANSAS CITY, MO.-The Kansas City Chiefs had just lost to Tennessee, their fourth defeat in the first 10 games of the season, and much of the optimism surrounding the defending AFC champions had begun to evaporate amid barbecue smoke. from Arrowhead Stadium every fall.

Then the owner of the Clark Hunt team chose to speak publicly for the first time from the training camp.

“We’ve had some great players here over the years,” Hunt said confidently, “but I don’t think we have had one like Patrick Mahomes in a long time. Having him as Chiefs Officer really gives us the opportunity every year to we are competitive and we hope to compete for an AFC Championship, and ultimately a Super Bowl. “

It turned out to be a blatant statement.

The Chiefs have not lost from that point in Week 10, rolling through the rest of the regular season and going up a 24-0 hole to beat Houston 51-31 in the playoff round. And they will seek to keep that circle on Sunday when they get a rematch with the Titans at home with a point in the Super Bowl leading to the result.

Much of the credit belongs to Mahomes, who quietly followed the MVP era with another spectacular run. He dropped 4,000 yards passing despite missing two games with a serious knee injury, threw 26 touchdown passes with just five interceptions, and was even better against the Texans last weekend.

Mahomes became the first player to pass at least 300 yards, 50 yards rushing and five TD throws in a playoff game, while keeping the Chiefs in the right mood as they made the biggest comeback in franchise history.

“The best quarterback in the NFL,” Travis Kelce later said.

“He’ll prove it again next week.”

Mahomes may not have been the best this season, of course. An ankle injury left in Jacksonville’s knee and a knee injury in Denver slowed him down for the most part, and records filed by his Baltimore counterpart Lamar Jackson could make him his heir. Mahomes.

But much to the imagination of fantastic soccer football, statistics speak only part of the story, and the reality is Mahomes is a much better quarterback than he was for the first time. The experience he gained while leading the Chiefs to the AFC title game last season was invaluable. Football and its engineer are further elected. The photographic memory that allows Mahomes to analyze the defenses with the blink of an eye is exhausted by hundreds of hours of film study.

It still makes every shot in the book, not to mention many that don’t exist anywhere. But Mahomes has improved on almost everything else that comes with the most important role in the modern NFL.

“This guy can play every game on the field,” said Kevin Byard. “Playing these kids earlier in the year, I only remember the end of the game and the next day my body was sore. I was mentally tired and I feel this is just the same feeling that I will get to the end of this game, being really mentally locked in at any moment, really trying to figure out what they’re trying to do to us to defeat us. “

It is all of these things – the talent, the mentality, the winner – that have made Mahomes one of the best values ​​in professional sports. What he has achieved in his new career has become the league championship, paying him a shadow of over $ 5 million (US) this season, or less than the 10 players doing in his own. the team.

This is going to change to a record setting mode.

The Chiefs are in a position to negotiate a long-term deal with Mahomes for the first time this off-season, while some front office executives believe the price will be a four-year or five-year contract worth about $ 40 million a year.

That would exactly match the salary of Steph Curry of the Warriors, the highest-paid player in the NBA this season, and would close the $ 38 million that the Angels’ Mike Trout will make in 2020 as the best player in baseball.

The Archbishops have been planning the structure of the conventions for the past two seasons, with a look into their future.

“We are definitely excited about the opportunity to extend Patrick’s stay with the Chiefs and hope he will last his entire career,” Hunt said. “It’s probably a little premature to talk about a new contract. Everyone knows that the first opportunity we have to re-sign will come to an end this season. But this is a decision we have to make with his representatives, whether that be the right time, or maybe a year from now. “

Meanwhile, the only thing Mahomes is focused on is the AFC title game.

He managed the Chiefs in a coin toss and an untimely penalty might beat the Patriots in overtime last season, and Mahomes freely admits that his near-absence has led him through the summer. Now, it’s got the Chiefs back on the brink of their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years, and only the Titans stand in the way.

“I mean, until you win this Super Bowl, I don’t think you can be complacent about anything,” Mahomes said. “Being so close last year, you want to find a way to win and until you are able to do that and do it many times, you will never be complacent with where you are.”